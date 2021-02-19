Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Through the collective efforts of the Armenian Assembly of America the anti-Armenian and anti-truthful billboard on Philadelphia’s I-95 was removed, the Assembly said on social media.

“Thank you to everyone who contacted Lamar Advertising Company!” the Assembly said.

The billboard stated: “Azerbaijanis (and Turks) are ready to live in harmony with Armenians. ‘How about Armenians?’”

The billboard was sponsored by MUSIAD USA organization [Turkish American Business Association]. 

 








