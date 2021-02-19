Russia conducts over 108 mln coronavirus tests

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Russian medical workers have conducted more than 108 million coronavirus tests, Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said , reports TASS.

“More than 108.3 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation”, its press service said. As many as 374,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

According to the watchdog, about 604,300 people remain under medical supervision over suspected COVID-19.