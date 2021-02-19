Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia due to weather conditions.

Berd-Chambarak highway, the Vardenyats Pass, the roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The roads of Dilijan, Syunik province are difficult to pass.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan