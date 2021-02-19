LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 February:

The price of aluminum up by 3.60% to $2161.00, copper price up by 2.52% to $8631.00, lead price up by 1.13% to $2146.50, nickel price up by 1.87% to $19003.00, tin price up by 4.18% to $25250.00, zinc price up by 0.78% to $2859.50, molybdenum price up by 0.83% to $27007.00, cobalt price stood at $47000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.