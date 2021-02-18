President Sarkissian congratulates Bidzina Ivanishvili on birthday

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to former Prime Minister of Georgia, former President of ''Georgian Dream'' Party Bidzina Ivanishvili on 65th birthday anniversary.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, President Sarkissian expressed confidence that by joint efforts the traditionally friendly relations between Armenia and Georgia will be further fostered and developed.

President Sarkissian wished Bidzina Ivanishvili good health and success, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Georgia.