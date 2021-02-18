Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 February

Situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone remains stable – Zakharova

Situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone remains stable – Zakharova

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone remains stable, no ceasefire violations have been recorded, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the MFA Russia Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing.

‘’In the recent days the situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone remained stable. No ceasefire violations have been recorded. The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping unit keep control of the situation...the continue cleaning the territory from explosives and ensure the security for the refugees returning to Nagorno Karabakh'', Zakharova said.








