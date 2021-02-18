Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 February

Putin, Erdoğan discuss implementation of agreements over Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The sides discussed various issues, including the implementation of the agreements over Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the press service of the Kremlin informed.

The Presidents of the two countries recorded with satisfaction the launch of the works of the joint Russian-Turkish center for observing ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh.








