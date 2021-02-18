Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-02-21

YEREVAN, 18 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 524.34 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.33 drams to 632.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.12 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.27 drams to 730.09 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 227.85 drams to 30018.9 drams. Silver price down by 7.75 drams to 457.1 drams. Platinum price down by 437.90 drams to 20886.96 drams.