Russia reports 13,447 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s coronavirus case tally rose by 13,447 in the past day to 4,125,598, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.33%.

Moscow confirmed 1,950 new coronavirus cases in the past day.

Currently, 382,360 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.








