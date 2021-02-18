Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 February

30 to 33 bodies of war victims identified every day, says healthcare minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according to Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan.

“Round the clock work is being done, and the number of bodies pending identification has significantly decreased. It is expected that the identification process will soon be completed,” she said.

Avanesyan said that as of late January the authorities had conducted medical examination of 3450 bodies of the war victims.

