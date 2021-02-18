Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 February

Defense Ministry, General Staff, NSS are ensuring security environment in Syunik - government says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February 19. The task force is headed by PM Pashinyan’s advisor Robert Ghukasyan.

Ghukasyan said at the Cabinet meeting that right now the main issue of concern for the population in the province is the security environment. He said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense and the National Security Service Border Troops are working to ensure it.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations is also engaged in the works, namely for the installation of civil protection positions in communities.

“A new district is being built in the village of Shurnukh for the families who lost their homes, and at the same time they will receive state support until their homes are constructed,” Ghukasyan said.

 

