Search operations halted due to weather conditions, says Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The search operations for the bodies of the Artsakh war casualties have been suspended today due to weather conditions, the official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh told Armenpress.

“The rescuers of Artsakh are ready for the resumption of the search operations if the weather conditions allow. The search operations will be carried out mainly in the southern sections of the battle zones”, the official said.

So far, a total of 1379 bodies of servicemen and civilians of Artsakh have been found during the search operations in the battle zones.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








