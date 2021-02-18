Minister of economy offers condolences on death of former agriculture minister Sergo Karapetyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan has offered his condolences over the death of former minister of agriculture Sergo Karapetyan, the ministry said.

“With a deep sorrow I have learnt about the death of former minister of agriculture Sergo Karapetyan.

On behalf of the ministry staff and myself personally I express my sincere condolences to Sergo Karapetyan’s family, relatives and colleagues.

At this difficult moment of loss please accept my condolences and support”, the minister’s condolence letter reads.

Former minister of agriculture Sergo Karapetyan died on February 18 from COVID-19 complications at the age of 72.

He has served as agriculture minister from 2010 to 2016.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan