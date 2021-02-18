Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“According to the data of the first 15 days of February, 604,000 more transactions with cash registers and settlement documents have been registered than in the first 15 days of February 2020. And the trade turnover increased by 12% or nearly 31,4 billion drams compared to the first 15 days of February 2020. I would like to remind that the COVID-19 impact didn’t exist in early February 2020 because no coronavirus case has been confirmed in the country that time. And February 2020 has recorded a very serious growth against February 2019”, the PM said.

Pashinyan stated that the export and import volumes have also greatly increased in the first 15 days of February. “The conclusion from here is that the economy seems is entering into a recovery phase, and this, of course, is very important news”, he added.

At the meeting Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Edvard Hovhannisyan clarified that the growth in the trade turnover mainly relates to three fields – retail consumption, manufacturing and services.

In his turn Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan noted that attention should be paid on the consumption growth. “We should continue the support provided to the economy until we are sure that we are in stable condition”, he added.

PM Pashinyan stated that the government continues all assistance programs for the business.

