Musical journey to 1st half of 20th century: State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia to give concert Feb. 19

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia under the direction of Armen Husnunts will hold a concert on February 19 – a musical journey into the first half of the 20th century, the golden age of great jazz bands, the Orchestra said in a statement.

The Retro Jazz will take place in the hall of the Union of Architects.

The works of Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie, Artemi Ayvazyan will be performed during the concert.

“Everything new is well forgotten by the old. Taking a retrospective look at the past, we get a unique opportunity to discover the new, the modern, to comprehend it through the reassessment of the old”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan