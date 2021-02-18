Georgian Prime Minister resigns

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia has resigned, he announced his decision during a press briefing.

“I decided to leave my position. Of course, I believe and want to believe that this step will help to reduce polarization in our country’s policy as I am convinced that polarization and confrontation between us is the biggest risk for our country’s economic development future and on the path of overcoming all kinds of crises”, the Georgian PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan