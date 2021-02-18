Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 February

US stocks - 17-02-21

US stocks - 17-02-21

NEW YORK, FEBUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 17 February:

The value of Dow Jones up by 0.29% to 31613.02 points, S&P 500 down by 0.03% to 3931.33 points, Nasdaq down by 0.58% to 13965.49 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets, “Armenpress” reports.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan has declared war on UNESCO 13:56, 02.11.2021
Viewed 2721 times
Azerbaijan has declared war on UNESCO

PM Pashinyan presents details about earthquake consequences 16:52, 02.13.2021
Viewed 1912 times
PM Pashinyan presents details about earthquake consequences

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia 15:44, 02.13.2021
Viewed 1816 times
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia

About 20 aftershocks registered following the 4.7 magnitude earthquake 17:13, 02.13.2021
Viewed 1786 times
About 20 aftershocks registered following the 4.7 magnitude earthquake

Construction of ''Engineering city'' to kick off soon – Deputy PM presents details 19:46, 02.12.2021
Viewed 1678 times
Construction of ''Engineering city'' to kick off soon – Deputy PM presents details

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration