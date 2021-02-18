LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.17% to $2086.00, copper price up by 0.33% to $8419.00, lead price up by 0.02% to $2122.50, nickel price down by 0.02% to $18654.00, tin price up by 0.36% to $24237.00, zinc price up by 0.35% to $2837.50, molybdenum price up by 1.25% to $26786.00, cobalt price stood at $47000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.