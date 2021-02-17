Pashinyan, Putin highlight speedy return of POWs and other detainees

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the sides discussed the implementation process of the trilateral declaration signed on November 9, 2020. The speedy return of war prisoners and other detainees was particularly highlighted. The Armenian sides raised concerns over the fact that Azerbaijan does not fully implement that particular point of the joint declaration.

The leaders also discussed issues related to the bilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries and the future development of allied relations.