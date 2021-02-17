Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-02-21

YEREVAN, 17 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.59 drams to 524.33 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.49 drams to 632.60 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 7.11 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.45 drams to 727.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 423.04 drams to 30246.75 drams. Silver price down by 0.44 drams to 464.85 drams. Platinum price down by 412.16 drams to 21324.86 drams.