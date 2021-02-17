Armenian PM offers condolences on passing of 44th President of Argentina Carlos Menem

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence letter on the passing of 44th President of Argentina Carlos Menem, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads, in part:

“I was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Carlos Menem, a prominent politician, the 44th President of Argentina.

President Menem made an exceptional contribution to the development and strengthening of Armenian-Argentinean relations and received the title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan for promoting close fraternal ties between Yerevan and Buenos Aires.

Invaluable is Menem’s personal contribution in terms of his consistent efforts to advance the process of recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

I express my deep condolences and sympathy to the family of Carlos Menem and to the friendly people of Argentina”.

