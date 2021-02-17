Pashinyan meets families of POWs

GYUMRI, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting in Gyumri with the families of the servicemen who are still held captive in Azerbaijan after the second Artsakh war.

Member of Parliament Nazeli Baghdasaryan, who also attended the meeting, told reporters that the families were informed on the efforts for repatriating the troops.

“This is an extremely sensitive subject, even any information about captives in the press could be used against us by the adversary. Allow me not to comment on the meeting, I will simply say that today the families were informed on which phase the process is now,” she said, adding that the authorities are working to return the captives.

The lawmaker said the authorities’ objective is to be able to fully ensure the implementation of clause 8 of the Karabakh armistice stipulating that all captives should be returned.

“This means that regardless of legal status, everyone gets returned,” she added, citing the 3rd Geneva Convention.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan