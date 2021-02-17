Armenian Ambassador introduces post-war situation in Artsakh to MEPs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan had a video-meeting on February 17 with Andrius Kubilius, Member of the European Parliament, Vice-President of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, former Prime Minister of Lithuania, and with Rasa Juknevičienė, Member of the European Parliament and Former Minister of Defense of Lithuania, the Embassy of Armenia in Lithuania reported.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ambassador Mkrtchyan presented to the interlocutors the situation and recent developments in Armenia and Artsakh after the third Artsakh war. Special emphasis was placed on the urgency of resolving the issue of war prisoners as an extremely important issue in overcoming the humanitarian crisis.

The prospects of Armenia-EU relations, the opportunities for deepening cooperation in the context of the Eastern Partnership were also discussed. The Lithuanian MEPs welcomed the entry into force of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive Extended Partnership Agreement in the upcoming days.