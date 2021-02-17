Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 February

Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss implementation of agreements over Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

The Russian and Azerbaijani FMs discussed the implementation of the agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on January 11, as well as a number of issues of the bilateral and the international agenda.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








