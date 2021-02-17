President Sarkissian plans to convene extraordinary meeting of Board of Trustees of Hayastan Fund

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who also serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, had a working meeting with Executive Director of the Fund Haykak Arshamyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The ongoing and upcoming programs of the Fund, including the humanitarian aid projects in Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

President Sarkissian highlighted the effective, responsible and targeted spending of the donations made to the Fund, the strong adherence to the deadlines of the projects, the transparency and accountability of the Fund’s activity and the trust towards the organization.

Mr. Sarkissian informed that he is planning to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Trustees in the future to discuss issues relating to the governance and activity of the Fund and find solutions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan