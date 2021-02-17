Armenian, Qatari Ambassadors to Iran discuss capabilities for building more active economic ties

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador of Armenia to Iran received Mohammed Ben Hamad Al-Hajri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Iran and to Armenia (non- resident), the Armenian Embassy in Iran reports.

During this meeting the Ambassador of Qatar handed over the message of Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, written to Armen Sarkissian, President of Armenia.

Meanwhile the officials exchanged views pertaining the capabilities for building more active economic ties between the Republic of Armenia and the State of Qatar in 2021.