Bill on giving official status to Russian language being circulated in Artsakh Parliament

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The bill on making amendments to the Law on Language which is being circulated in the Parliament of Artsakh proposes to give an official, not a state status to the Russian language, Vice Speaker of the Artsakh Parliament Gagik Baghunts told Armenpress.

“I would like to state that the bill envisages giving a status of official language to the Russian language, not a state status which is being circulated in some media outlets. This initiative is in particular connected with the long-term presence of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, which makes a necessity to give a legal solution to communication issues with the peacekeepers and Russia. The bill on making changes to the Law on Language is currently at the parliamentary debate stage. Later it will be put on a public debate and maybe it will undergo certain changes based on proposals”, Gagik Baghunts said.

