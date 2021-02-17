Strong winds pound Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Winds up to 25 m/s have caused damages in Yerevan Wednesday morning. The damages occurred in the Charbakh district, according to images provided by the Hydro-Meteorological and Monitoring Center.

“As forecast, strong winds are currently observed in most parts of the country, and the speed reaches 25 m/s in individual areas,” the agency said.

The winds are expected to fade away after midday.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan