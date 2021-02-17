Strong winds pound Yerevan
10:16, 17 February, 2021
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Winds up to 25 m/s have caused damages in Yerevan Wednesday morning. The damages occurred in the Charbakh district, according to images provided by the Hydro-Meteorological and Monitoring Center.
“As forecast, strong winds are currently observed in most parts of the country, and the speed reaches 25 m/s in individual areas,” the agency said.
The winds are expected to fade away after midday.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
