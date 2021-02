YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 2,0 earthquake at a depth of 10km was recorded at 07:26, February 17, some 12km south-east from Yerevan.

The tremors were felt in Yerevan and Artashat with an intensity of MSK 2.

The Seismic Protection Service said the tremors are aftershocks of the February 13 Yerevan earthquake.

