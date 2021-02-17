Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to weather conditions.

The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

Snowfalls are reported in Lori, Syunik, Tavush provinces, Ashotsk and Amasia communities of Shirak province, the Gyumri city, Chambarak and Gavar towns in Gegharkunik province, Jermuk town in Vayots Dzor province, Saravan-Zanger highway and the Vardenyats Pass.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan