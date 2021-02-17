LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.07% to $2082.50, copper price up by 1.70% to $8391.00, lead price down by 0.05% to $2122.00, nickel price up by 1.38% to $18658.00, tin price up by 3.02% to $24151.00, zinc price up by 0.73% to $2827.50, molybdenum price up by 0.42% to $26455.00, cobalt price stood at $47000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.