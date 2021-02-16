Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 106 Armenian soldiers killed during 44-day war

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the humanitarian cooperation, the Azerbaijani side handed over bodies of 106 soldiers killed during the 44-day war under the mediation of the Command staff of the Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh, ARMNPRESS reports President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Harutyunyan added that the searching works of bodies and survivors of the 44-day war still continue. ''In addition, we have started making joint efforts for discovering the bodies of Armenian and Azerbaijani victims of the war of the 1990s'', he wrote.