Wendy Morton highlights ceasefire in NK and unblocking regional infrastructures

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Wendy Morton, United Kingdom's Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas, who highlighted the establishment of the ceasefire regime in Nagorno Karabakh and the unblocking of the regional infrastructures. Ararat Mirzoyan hoped that the United Kingdom, as a partner country which is a member of the UNSC, will make all possible efforts for the speedy return of the POWs according to the principle of ''all for all''.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia, greeting the guest, the President of the parliament noted that the partnering relations between the two countries need to be further activated, which can be greatly fostered by the activation of inter-parliamentary interactions.

Referring to the situation over Nagorno Karabakh, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that for the implementation of the November 9 trilateral declaration and preservation of the regional peace the speedy return of the Armenian POWs and other detainees is priority for the Armenian side. Ararat Mirzoyan added that the negotiations on the status of Artsakh under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs remains on the agenda of the Armenian side.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the reform agenda of Armenia, as well as the process and achievements of the program ''New Armenia, modern parliament'' carried out in the National Assembly of Armenia by UK funding.