Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan to meet in Baku

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. A trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia will take place in Baku on February 19. ARMENPRESS reports the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informs that the Turkish FM will arrive in Baku on February 18, while the Georgian Deputy PM and Foreign Minister will arrive on February 19.

The Azerbaijani FM is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts.