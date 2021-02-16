Assistant to Prime Minister leaves for Artsakh
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Gagik Isakhanyan, Assistant to Prime Minister of Armenia, will leave for Artsakh on February 17-19, ARMENPRESS reports the decision has been signed by PM Pashinyan.
Isakhanyan will hold working meetings in Stepanakert.
