UK foreign office minister Wendy Morton arrives in Armenia to inaugurate new embassy office

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. UK FCDO Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas Wendy Morton has arrived in Armenia where she is expected to inaugurate the new office of the British Embassy in Yerevan.

“Բարի օր, Հայաստան!”, she tweeted in Armenian.

“Wonderful to be visiting Armenia for the first time and I'm enjoying the beautiful scenery on my way to Yerevan. Armenia is an important and valued partner of the UK, and I'm looking forward to forging even closer ties between our countries during this visit.”

