Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-02-21

YEREVAN, 16 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.32 drams to 524.92 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.49 drams to 638.09 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.16 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.18 drams to 731.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 34.72 drams to 30669.79 drams. Silver price up by 8.72 drams to 465.29 drams. Platinum price down by 1,143.29 drams to 21737.02 drams.