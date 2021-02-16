Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-02-21

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-02-21

YEREVAN, 16 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.32 drams to 524.92 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.49 drams to 638.09 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.16 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.18 drams to 731.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 34.72 drams to 30669.79 drams. Silver price up by 8.72 drams to 465.29 drams. Platinum price down by 1,143.29 drams to 21737.02 drams.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration