Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Japan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Areg Hovhannnisyan Ambassador of Armenia to Japan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another presidential decree, Hrant Poghosyan has been relieved from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Japan and South Korea.

The President signed the respective decrees based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan