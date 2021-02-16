Dutch Ambassador considers Armenia’s COVID-19 response successful

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan met with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and thanked for the support provided to Armenia in fighting COVID-19. Analyzing the statistics of the pandemic in Armenia, the Ambassador was interested in Armenia’s secret of making the COVID-19 situation controllable and stable. “I am aware of the situation in Armenia in autumn 2020 caused by both the pandemic and the war. Congratulations on achieving success in the fight against the pandemic. Taking into account the growing rates of the virus globally even during the lockdowns, Armenia managed to achieve the stabilization of the situation”, he said, highly valuing the policy adopted by the Armenian government and ministry of healthcare, the transparency of the work, especially in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases.

“We attach importance to public awareness and transparency of data in the fight against COVID-19. The government and our agency do the utmost to avoid the 3rd wave of the pandemic. We understand that otherwise one more wave can cause a very serious crisis for the economy and the healthcare system”, Minister Avanesyan said.

At the end of the meeting the sides discussed the work of the Armenian Diaspora in the Netherlands, the expected visit of a medical team to Armenia in April and other issues.

