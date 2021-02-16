IDsalary and IDsalary+. You choose from where to receive your salary.

IDBank launches new salary packages․ Start receiving your salary with IDBank and you will get an opportunity to use a number of services of IDBank on privileged conditions.

Mastercard Standard or Visa Gold cards with profitable conditions for service

Cash out from IDBank ATM’s without commission fee,

Privileged annual nominal interest rate for the loans and credit lines,

20% discount for Bank safe deposit boxes and much more.

“When joining IDsalary+ package, in addition to the privileges mentioned, the customers will get another advantage: the package includes financial insurance. This means that the customers get one-time financial support in cases of unemployment, loss of ability to work and other critical cases. Insurance terms in accordance with the conditions set by the insurance company” - they mentioned in the Bank.

To joinIDsalary and IDsalary+ packages, it is necessary:

To apply via Call center or at the Bank branch,

Receive your preferred card of IDBank

Provide the card details to your Accounting Department and receive your salary in IDBank by taking advantage from wide opportunities of the salary package.

BANK IS CONTROLLED BY CBA