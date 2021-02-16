IDsalary and IDsalary+. You choose from where to receive your salary.
IDBank launches new salary packages․ Start receiving your salary with IDBank and you will get an opportunity to use a number of services of IDBank on privileged conditions.
- Mastercard Standard or Visa Gold cards with profitable conditions for service
- Cash out from IDBank ATM’s without commission fee,
- Privileged annual nominal interest rate for the loans and credit lines,
- 20% discount for Bank safe deposit boxes and much more.
“When joining IDsalary+ package, in addition to the privileges mentioned, the customers will get another advantage: the package includes financial insurance. This means that the customers get one-time financial support in cases of unemployment, loss of ability to work and other critical cases. Insurance terms in accordance with the conditions set by the insurance company” - they mentioned in the Bank.
To joinIDsalary and IDsalary+ packages, it is necessary:
- To apply via Call center or at the Bank branch,
- Receive your preferred card of IDBank
- Provide the card details to your Accounting Department and receive your salary in IDBank by taking advantage from wide opportunities of the salary package.
