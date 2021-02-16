More than 110 aftershocks recorded in Armenia after February 13 earthquake

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. More than 110 aftershocks were recorded so far after the February 13 magnitude 4,7 earthquake in Yerevan, the Armenian seismic protection service said.

“Right now there is an aftershock seismic activity, but it is gradually decreasing,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations Seismic Protection Service director Sos Margaryan told a news conference. “There’ve been magnitude 0,1 and less aftershocks. Overall, only two or three of these aftershocks were felt in Yerevan.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan