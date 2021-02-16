Construction of new residential settlement for displaced citizens launched in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Construction of a new residential settlement has launched in the territory located between Astghashen and Patara villages of Artsakh’s Askeran region, spokesperson of the Urban Development Ministry of Artsakh Marta Danielyan told Armenpress.

“The new settlement, which is for our citizens displaced from Jraghatsner, Moshkhmhat, Madatashen and Sghnakh villages of Askeran, will have a total area of over 644,000 square meters. The first of the planned 116 private houses will be ready within next few months: the construction of the settlement will be completed by December 2022. The houses will have 2-4 rooms. Each private house will be provided with 1500 square meters of land. A market will also be built near the main road”, she said.

