Seismologist rules out “biological weapon” hypotheses behind Yerevan earthquake

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s top seismologist is ruling out the possibility that the February 13 earthquake that hit Yerevan and the subsequent aftershocks were triggered by a biological weapon – a hypotheses which was put forward on social media.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations Seismic Protection Service chief Sos Margaryan said at a news conference that the earthquakes are tectonic tremors conditioned by Armenia’s geographic location on a seismic active zone.

“The given case was a magnitude 4,7 earthquake, which is a moderate intensity one,” he said, referring to the earthquake that rattled the Armenian capital on February 13.

“It’s close to the Yerevan Fault. I assure you, there can’t even be any talk about biological or any other kind of weapons, because this [fault] is a known source to us. It is even reflected in the seismic resistance construction requirement maps as a hazard zone. The 1937 Parakar earthquake was also close to this fault. What happened was a completely natural phenomenon,” he said.

