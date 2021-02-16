Ucom and “Vega” introduce a special offer

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Inside “Vega” hypermarket located at 141/5 Sebastia Street in Yerevan, there is a new Ucom booth, where it is possible to subscribe to all the mobile and fixed services, get the necessary advice, and make payments, Ucom told Armenpress.

Within the framework of a special offer, Ucom fixed subscribers will receive a gift card of AMD 10 000 for a purchase of AMD 99 000 or more from any VEGA store, except for discounted items. The gift card is provided for shopping at VEGA stores only, and the manager will assist in organizing the purchase process more smoothly and quickly. Note that the offer can only be used once a month.

Meanwhile, all active VEGA cardholders, subscribing to any of Ucom fixed uMix or uNet services for 12 calendar months, will use them for 2 months free of charge. Moreover, VEGA Gold and Platinum cardholders will also get the opportunity to watch TV channels included in one of the 3 thematic packages of Ucom TV services without additional payment. The privileged remote customer service phone number is available at 041988687. Let us add that the offer is not compatible with other offers in VEGA.