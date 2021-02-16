Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

Artsakh reports 9 new COVID-19 cases in one day

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. 9 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past one day, the ministry of healthcare said.

140 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 15.

Currently, 1 infected patient receives treatment in hospital, but the remaining confirmed cases are being treated at home.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Republic is 2379.

The ministry again urged the citizens to follow all the rules to avoid new outbreaks.

