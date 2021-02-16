Azerbaijan delays return of POWs: Armenia Ombudsman sends report to UN Human Rights Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has sent a detailed report to the UN Human Rights Council that the Azerbaijani authorities are delaying the return of the prisoners of war and grossly violating the international demands, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said on Facebook.

“The report has been sent to the UN Human Rights Council in a separate procedure. Only the national human rights institutions having “A” international status have such an opportunity.

The report specifically notes that the Azerbaijani authorities abuse the legal procedures and politicize the issue of the return of POWs. With this they cause psychological sufferings to our society and first of all to the families of POWs, play with their emotions and create targeted tension.

The report has just been submitted, taking into account the dates of the Council’s session”, the Ombudsman said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan