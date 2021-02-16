Japan to provide $3.6 million in assistance to Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. On February 16, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 3.6 million US dollars for Armenia in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the recent Nagorno Karabakh war, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

The assistance will be provided for improving living environment such as repairs of shelters and medical support, as well as provision of relief supplies through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Organization of Migration (IOM), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The expected assistance in Armenia is as follows: