COVID-19: Armenia reports 136 new cases, 243 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. 136 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 169,391, the ministry of healthcare said today.

243 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 161,348.

3 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3150.

3075 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 4101.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease stands at 792.

