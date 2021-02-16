Another aftershock recorded in Armenia following February 13 earthquake

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Another aftershock was recorded in Armenia following the February 13 earthquake, this time measuring magnitude 2,0 at 10km depth with a MSK intensity of 2-3 in the epicenter.

The aftershock was recorded at 23:31 February 15 some 4km north-east from the village of Shorzha in Gegharkunik Province. It was felt in the communities of Shoghakat and Tchambarak at an intensity of 2-3 at the MSK scale. One hour before, another aftershock had hit the same province, with a MSK intensity of 4-5 in the epicenter.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan