President of Artsakh convenes consultation to discuss house-building works

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation on February 15 to discuss house-building issues, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The ministers of urban development and territorial administration and infrastructure presented reports on the ongoing house-building works and the resettlement of citizens who were left without shelters.

The President stated that despite the large-scale construction works in the Republic the results are not satisfying. “At this moment, in general we do not have a financial problem for house-building. On the other hand, providing our citizens with homes depends on the pace of our work. Add the apartment-building scales. Accept this as a strict instruction”, the President noted.

He also gave a number of tasks to the respective officials for accelerating the process.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan









